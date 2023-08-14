Aryaman Fin Ser Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.50 crore, up 24.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.50 crore in June 2023 up 24.89% from Rs. 9.21 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2023 down 6.58% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2023 up 0.49% from Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2022.

Aryaman Fin Ser EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.87 in June 2022.

Aryaman Fin Ser shares closed at 129.50 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 57.93% returns over the last 6 months and 151.46% over the last 12 months.