English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aryaman Fin Ser Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.50 crore, up 24.89% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aryaman Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.50 crore in June 2023 up 24.89% from Rs. 9.21 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2023 down 6.58% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2023 up 0.49% from Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2022.

    Aryaman Fin Ser EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.87 in June 2022.

    Aryaman Fin Ser shares closed at 129.50 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 57.93% returns over the last 6 months and 151.46% over the last 12 months.

    Aryaman Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.5012.529.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.5012.529.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.1714.634.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.31-0.842.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.490.430.35
    Depreciation0.040.040.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.221.180.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.27-2.931.64
    Other Income0.730.710.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.00-2.212.00
    Interest0.920.900.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.09-3.111.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.09-3.111.33
    Tax0.27-0.130.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.81-2.981.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.81-2.981.01
    Minority Interest-0.070.84-0.22
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.74-2.150.80
    Equity Share Capital11.6811.6811.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves44.4244.42--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.70-1.840.87
    Diluted EPS0.70-1.840.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.70-1.840.87
    Diluted EPS0.70-1.840.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aryaman Fin Ser #Aryaman Financial Services #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!