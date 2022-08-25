Aryaman Fin Ser Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.21 crore, down 76.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.21 crore in June 2022 down 76.14% from Rs. 38.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2022 down 77.27% from Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2022 down 72.23% from Rs. 7.31 crore in June 2021.

Aryaman Fin Ser EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.18 in June 2021.

Aryaman Fin Ser shares closed at 52.50 on August 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.03% returns over the last 6 months and 4.17% over the last 12 months.