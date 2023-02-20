 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aryaman Fin Ser Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.79 crore, up 209.17% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aryaman Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.79 crore in December 2022 up 209.17% from Rs. 8.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.32 crore in December 2022 up 5591.83% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.69 crore in December 2022 up 1249.12% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

Aryaman Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.79 7.01 8.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.79 7.01 8.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.91 4.38 8.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.30 0.09 -1.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.48 0.40 0.41
Depreciation 0.04 0.05 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.03 0.54 0.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.02 1.56 0.32
Other Income 0.63 0.46 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.65 2.02 0.54
Interest 0.89 0.70 0.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.77 1.32 -0.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.77 1.32 -0.07
Tax 0.77 0.20 0.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.99 1.12 -0.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.99 1.12 -0.20
Minority Interest -1.67 -0.16 0.28
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.32 0.96 0.08
Equity Share Capital 11.68 11.68 11.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.13 0.96 -0.07
Diluted EPS 5.13 0.96 -0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.13 0.96 -0.07
Diluted EPS 5.13 0.96 -0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
