Aryaman Fin Ser Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.79 crore, up 209.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.79 crore in December 2022 up 209.17% from Rs. 8.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.32 crore in December 2022 up 5591.83% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.69 crore in December 2022 up 1249.12% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.