Aryaman Fin Ser Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.79 crore, up 209.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.79 crore in December 2022 up 209.17% from Rs. 8.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.32 crore in December 2022 up 5591.83% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.69 crore in December 2022 up 1249.12% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

Aryaman Fin Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 5.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2021.

Aryaman Fin Ser shares closed at 95.50 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 84.72% returns over the last 6 months and 41.06% over the last 12 months.