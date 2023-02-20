English
    Aryaman Fin Ser Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.79 crore, up 209.17% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aryaman Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.79 crore in December 2022 up 209.17% from Rs. 8.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.32 crore in December 2022 up 5591.83% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.69 crore in December 2022 up 1249.12% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

    Aryaman Fin Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 5.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2021.

    Aryaman Fin Ser shares closed at 95.50 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 84.72% returns over the last 6 months and 41.06% over the last 12 months.

    Aryaman Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.797.018.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.797.018.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.914.388.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.300.09-1.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.480.400.41
    Depreciation0.040.050.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.030.540.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.021.560.32
    Other Income0.630.460.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.652.020.54
    Interest0.890.700.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.771.32-0.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.771.32-0.07
    Tax0.770.200.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.991.12-0.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.991.12-0.20
    Minority Interest-1.67-0.160.28
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.320.960.08
    Equity Share Capital11.6811.6811.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.130.96-0.07
    Diluted EPS5.130.96-0.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.130.96-0.07
    Diluted EPS5.130.96-0.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

