Aryaman Fin Ser Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.02 crore, down 82.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.02 crore in December 2021 down 82.6% from Rs. 46.07 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021 down 92.53% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021 down 76.73% from Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2020.

Aryaman Fin Ser shares closed at 67.70 on February 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 41.04% returns over the last 6 months and 65.12% over the last 12 months.