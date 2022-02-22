Aryaman Fin Ser Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.02 crore, down 82.6% Y-o-Y
February 22, 2022 / 01:35 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aryaman Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.02 crore in December 2021 down 82.6% from Rs. 46.07 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021 down 92.53% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021 down 76.73% from Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2020.
Aryaman Fin Ser shares closed at 67.70 on February 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 41.04% returns over the last 6 months and 65.12% over the last 12 months.
|Aryaman Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.02
|12.82
|46.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.02
|12.82
|46.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.29
|8.45
|44.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.35
|1.59
|-1.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.41
|0.34
|0.36
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.32
|0.27
|0.57
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.32
|2.14
|2.32
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.22
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.54
|2.36
|2.41
|Interest
|0.61
|0.57
|0.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|1.79
|1.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|1.79
|1.72
|Tax
|0.13
|-0.02
|0.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.20
|1.81
|1.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.20
|1.81
|1.32
|Minority Interest
|0.28
|-0.65
|-0.30
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.08
|1.15
|1.02
|Equity Share Capital
|11.68
|11.68
|11.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.99
|1.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.99
|1.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.99
|1.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.99
|1.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
