English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Aryaman Fin Ser Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 46.07 crore, up 53.42% Y-o-Y

February 22, 2021 / 07:39 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aryaman Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 46.07 crore in December 2020 up 53.42% from Rs. 30.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2020 up 2272.66% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2020 up 308.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2019.

Aryaman Fin Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.

Close

Aryaman Fin Ser shares closed at 41.00 on February 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given -14.14% returns over the last 6 months

Aryaman Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations46.0750.0630.03
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations46.0750.0630.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods44.6043.7430.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.814.02-1.79
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.360.390.46
Depreciation0.040.040.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.570.300.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.321.580.37
Other Income0.090.190.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.411.770.55
Interest0.690.770.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.721.00-0.03
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.721.00-0.03
Tax0.410.14--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.320.87-0.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.320.87-0.03
Minority Interest-0.30-0.180.08
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.020.690.04
Equity Share Capital11.6811.6811.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.130.74-0.03
Diluted EPS1.130.74-0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.130.74-0.03
Diluted EPS1.130.74-0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aryaman Fin Ser #Aryaman Financial Services #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results
first published: Feb 22, 2021 07:33 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra imposes fresh restrictions as cases spike; new travel rules for international arrivals

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra imposes fresh restrictions as cases spike; new travel rules for international arrivals

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.