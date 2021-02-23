Aryaman Fin Ser Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 46.07 crore, up 53.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.07 crore in December 2020 up 53.42% from Rs. 30.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2020 up 2272.66% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2020 up 308.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2019.

Aryaman Fin Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.

Aryaman Fin Ser shares closed at 41.00 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given -14.14% returns over the last 6 months