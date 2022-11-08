 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Arvind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,994.53 crore, up 0.3% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arvind are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,994.53 crore in September 2022 up 0.3% from Rs. 1,988.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.94 crore in September 2022 down 46.55% from Rs. 74.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.28 crore in September 2022 down 22.66% from Rs. 243.44 crore in September 2021.

Arvind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.89 in September 2021.

Arvind shares closed at 95.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.12% returns over the last 6 months and -31.73% over the last 12 months.

Arvind
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,994.53 2,174.78 1,988.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,994.53 2,174.78 1,988.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,039.24 1,173.35 1,049.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 29.60 28.77 28.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 48.22 7.02 -28.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 180.52 196.47 180.67
Depreciation 51.36 51.25 53.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 523.65 579.82 540.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 121.94 138.10 164.61
Other Income 14.98 8.74 25.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 136.92 146.84 190.37
Interest 40.13 37.73 45.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 96.79 109.11 144.48
Exceptional Items -36.85 91.29 -31.47
P/L Before Tax 59.94 200.40 113.01
Tax 20.00 18.53 38.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.94 181.87 74.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -6.04 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.94 175.83 74.72
Equity Share Capital 260.90 260.84 259.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.53 6.75 2.89
Diluted EPS 1.53 6.72 2.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.53 6.75 2.89
Diluted EPS 1.53 6.72 2.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Arvind #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Denim
first published: Nov 8, 2022 08:15 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.