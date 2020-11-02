Arvind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,169.75 crore, down 34.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,169.75 crore in September 2020 down 34.22% from Rs. 1,778.41 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.70 crore in September 2020 up 16.3% from Rs. 60.79 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.79 crore in September 2020 down 30.69% from Rs. 201.69 crore in September 2019.

Arvind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.73 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.35 in September 2019.

Arvind shares closed at 33.80 on October 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 45.06% returns over the last 6 months and -38.38% over the last 12 months.