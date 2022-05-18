 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Arvind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,001.57 crore, up 33.98% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 06:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arvind are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,001.57 crore in March 2022 up 33.98% from Rs. 1,493.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 96.67 crore in March 2022 down 284.52% from Rs. 52.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.12 crore in March 2022 down 4.92% from Rs. 228.36 crore in March 2021.

Arvind shares closed at 109.05 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.34% returns over the last 6 months and 46.18% over the last 12 months.

Arvind
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,001.57 2,129.47 1,493.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,001.57 2,129.47 1,493.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,212.97 1,111.94 721.51
Purchase of Traded Goods 26.36 41.98 22.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -313.54 10.86 -41.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 170.68 180.08 160.71
Depreciation 53.43 53.34 57.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 699.88 570.57 424.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 151.79 160.70 148.43
Other Income 11.90 14.45 22.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 163.69 175.15 170.85
Interest 38.18 38.06 48.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 125.51 137.09 122.76
Exceptional Items -252.35 -14.22 -23.58
P/L Before Tax -126.84 122.87 99.18
Tax -30.17 43.51 46.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -96.67 79.36 52.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -96.67 79.36 52.39
Equity Share Capital 260.59 260.59 258.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.73 3.05 2.02
Diluted EPS -3.72 3.05 2.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.73 3.05 2.02
Diluted EPS -3.72 3.05 2.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
