Arvind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,001.57 crore, up 33.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arvind are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,001.57 crore in March 2022 up 33.98% from Rs. 1,493.97 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 96.67 crore in March 2022 down 284.52% from Rs. 52.39 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.12 crore in March 2022 down 4.92% from Rs. 228.36 crore in March 2021.
Arvind shares closed at 109.05 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.34% returns over the last 6 months and 46.18% over the last 12 months.
|
|Arvind
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,001.57
|2,129.47
|1,493.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,001.57
|2,129.47
|1,493.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,212.97
|1,111.94
|721.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|26.36
|41.98
|22.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-313.54
|10.86
|-41.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|170.68
|180.08
|160.71
|Depreciation
|53.43
|53.34
|57.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|699.88
|570.57
|424.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|151.79
|160.70
|148.43
|Other Income
|11.90
|14.45
|22.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|163.69
|175.15
|170.85
|Interest
|38.18
|38.06
|48.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|125.51
|137.09
|122.76
|Exceptional Items
|-252.35
|-14.22
|-23.58
|P/L Before Tax
|-126.84
|122.87
|99.18
|Tax
|-30.17
|43.51
|46.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-96.67
|79.36
|52.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-96.67
|79.36
|52.39
|Equity Share Capital
|260.59
|260.59
|258.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.73
|3.05
|2.02
|Diluted EPS
|-3.72
|3.05
|2.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.73
|3.05
|2.02
|Diluted EPS
|-3.72
|3.05
|2.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited