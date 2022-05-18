Arvind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,001.57 crore, up 33.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,001.57 crore in March 2022 up 33.98% from Rs. 1,493.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 96.67 crore in March 2022 down 284.52% from Rs. 52.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.12 crore in March 2022 down 4.92% from Rs. 228.36 crore in March 2021.

Arvind shares closed at 109.05 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.34% returns over the last 6 months and 46.18% over the last 12 months.