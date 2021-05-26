Arvind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,493.97 crore, up 0.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,493.97 crore in March 2021 up 0.3% from Rs. 1,489.56 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.39 crore in March 2021 up 120.5% from Rs. 23.76 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 228.36 crore in March 2021 up 20.9% from Rs. 188.88 crore in March 2020.

Arvind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.02 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2020.

Arvind shares closed at 77.20 on May 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 89.45% returns over the last 6 months and 232.04% over the last 12 months.