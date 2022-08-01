Arvind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,174.78 crore, up 62.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,174.78 crore in June 2022 up 62.31% from Rs. 1,339.92 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 175.83 crore in June 2022 up 9203.17% from Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 198.09 crore in June 2022 up 55.65% from Rs. 127.27 crore in June 2021.

Arvind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2021.

Arvind shares closed at 92.35 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -34.62% returns over the last 6 months and -12.80% over the last 12 months.