Arvind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,339.92 crore, up 171.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,339.92 crore in June 2021 up 171.77% from Rs. 493.03 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2021 up 102.46% from Rs. 76.86 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.27 crore in June 2021 up 758.07% from Rs. 19.34 crore in June 2020.

Arvind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.97 in June 2020.

Arvind shares closed at 108.15 on August 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 97.53% returns over the last 6 months and 252.85% over the last 12 months.