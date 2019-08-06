Arvind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,741.64 crore, up 4.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,741.64 crore in June 2019 up 4.21% from Rs. 1,671.33 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.87 crore in June 2019 down 48.43% from Rs. 63.74 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 182.71 crore in June 2019 down 4.72% from Rs. 191.76 crore in June 2018.

Arvind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.27 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.47 in June 2018.

Arvind shares closed at 55.85 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.53% returns over the last 6 months and -86.68% over the last 12 months.