Arvind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,846.30 crore, down 13.3% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arvind are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,846.30 crore in December 2022 down 13.3% from Rs. 2,129.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.33 crore in December 2022 up 2.48% from Rs. 79.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 182.81 crore in December 2022 down 19.99% from Rs. 228.49 crore in December 2021.

Arvind
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,846.30 1,994.53 2,129.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,846.30 1,994.53 2,129.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 855.17 1,039.24 1,111.94
Purchase of Traded Goods 82.78 29.60 41.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 45.52 48.22 10.86
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 190.34 180.52 180.08
Depreciation 51.86 51.36 53.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 504.22 523.65 570.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 116.41 121.94 160.70
Other Income 14.54 14.98 14.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 130.95 136.92 175.15
Interest 40.20 40.13 38.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 90.75 96.79 137.09
Exceptional Items 3.72 -36.85 -14.22
P/L Before Tax 94.47 59.94 122.87
Tax 13.14 20.00 43.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 81.33 39.94 79.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 81.33 39.94 79.36
Equity Share Capital 260.90 260.90 260.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.12 1.53 3.05
Diluted EPS 3.12 1.53 3.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.12 1.53 3.05
Diluted EPS 3.12 1.53 3.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited