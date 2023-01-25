Arvind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,846.30 crore, down 13.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,846.30 crore in December 2022 down 13.3% from Rs. 2,129.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.33 crore in December 2022 up 2.48% from Rs. 79.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 182.81 crore in December 2022 down 19.99% from Rs. 228.49 crore in December 2021.

Arvind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.05 in December 2021.

Read More