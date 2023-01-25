English
    Arvind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,846.30 crore, down 13.3% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arvind are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,846.30 crore in December 2022 down 13.3% from Rs. 2,129.47 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.33 crore in December 2022 up 2.48% from Rs. 79.36 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 182.81 crore in December 2022 down 19.99% from Rs. 228.49 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,846.301,994.532,129.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,846.301,994.532,129.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials855.171,039.241,111.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods82.7829.6041.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks45.5248.2210.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost190.34180.52180.08
    Depreciation51.8651.3653.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses504.22523.65570.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax116.41121.94160.70
    Other Income14.5414.9814.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.95136.92175.15
    Interest40.2040.1338.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax90.7596.79137.09
    Exceptional Items3.72-36.85-14.22
    P/L Before Tax94.4759.94122.87
    Tax13.1420.0043.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities81.3339.9479.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period81.3339.9479.36
    Equity Share Capital260.90260.90260.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.121.533.05
    Diluted EPS3.121.533.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.121.533.05
    Diluted EPS3.121.533.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited