    Arvind SmartSpaces Q3 profit drops 28% to Rs 4.24 crore

    January 23, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST

    Realty firm Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd on January 23 reported a 28 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4.24 crore for the quarter ended December.

    Its net profit stood at Rs 5.91 crore in the year-ago period, the Ahmedabad-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

    Total income grew to Rs 55.22 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 44.93 crore in the year-ago period.

    Sales bookings increased by 58 percent to Rs 250 crore in the December quarter of 2022-23 from Rs 158 crore in the year-ago period.