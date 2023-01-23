Arvind SmartSpaces Q3 profit drops 28% to Rs 4.24 crore

Realty firm Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd on January 23 reported a 28 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4.24 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 5.91 crore in the year-ago period, the Ahmedabad-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

Total income grew to Rs 55.22 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 44.93 crore in the year-ago period.

Sales bookings increased by 58 percent to Rs 250 crore in the December quarter of 2022-23 from Rs 158 crore in the year-ago period.

The sales bookings rose 24 percent to Rs 558 crore from Rs 451 crore earlier.

