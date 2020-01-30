App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 02:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind SmartSpaces Q3 net up 91% at Rs 19cr

Total income rose to Rs 94.54 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20 fiscal, from Rs 77.83 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Realty firm Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd on Thursday reported 91 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 19.45 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Its net profit stood at Rs 10.20 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 94.54 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20 fiscal, from Rs 77.83 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Ahmedabad-based Arvind SmartSpaces, which is a real estate firm of USD 2 billion Lalbhai group, has completed nearly 3 million sq ft space so far and is developing about 13 million sq ft of real estate development.

Close
It has projects across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru and Pune.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 30, 2020 02:21 pm

tags #Arvind Smartspaces #BSE #earnings #Q3 #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.