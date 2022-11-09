English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Arvind Smart Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.75 crore, up 3.86% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arvind SmartSpaces are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.75 crore in September 2022 up 3.86% from Rs. 27.68 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.43 crore in September 2022 down 4.28% from Rs. 10.90 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.32 crore in September 2022 down 9.82% from Rs. 15.88 crore in September 2021.

    Arvind Smart EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.06 in September 2021.

    Close

    Arvind Smart shares closed at 255.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.06% returns over the last 6 months and 11.26% over the last 12 months.

    Arvind SmartSpaces
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.7527.7027.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.7527.7027.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.277.108.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.101.351.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.814.352.83
    Depreciation0.280.270.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.157.964.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.146.6710.26
    Other Income8.898.655.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.0415.3215.65
    Interest1.040.633.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.9914.6912.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.9914.6912.46
    Tax2.562.801.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.4311.8910.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.4311.8910.90
    Equity Share Capital43.9642.4635.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.442.803.06
    Diluted EPS2.392.722.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.372.803.06
    Diluted EPS2.392.722.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Arvind Smart #Arvind Smartspaces #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:50 am