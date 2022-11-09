Arvind Smart Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.75 crore, up 3.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.75 crore in September 2022 up 3.86% from Rs. 27.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.43 crore in September 2022 down 4.28% from Rs. 10.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.32 crore in September 2022 down 9.82% from Rs. 15.88 crore in September 2021.

Arvind Smart EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.06 in September 2021.

Arvind Smart shares closed at 255.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.06% returns over the last 6 months and 11.26% over the last 12 months.