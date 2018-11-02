Arvind Smart Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 46.40 crore, up 93.85% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 46.40 crore in September 2018 up 93.85% from Rs. 23.94 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.60 crore in September 2018 up 44.37% from Rs. 3.88 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.28 crore in September 2018 up 21.7% from Rs. 10.09 crore in September 2017.

Arvind Smart EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.35 in September 2017.

Arvind Smart shares closed at 113.75 on November 01, 2018 (NSE)