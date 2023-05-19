English
    Arvind Smart Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.50 crore, down 23.54% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arvind SmartSpaces are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.50 crore in March 2023 down 23.54% from Rs. 41.20 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2023 down 36.08% from Rs. 7.76 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.91 crore in March 2023 down 24.23% from Rs. 11.76 crore in March 2022.

    Arvind Smart EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.83 in March 2022.

    Arvind Smart shares closed at 327.00 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.83% returns over the last 6 months and 92.98% over the last 12 months.

    Arvind SmartSpaces
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.5029.3341.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.5029.3341.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.8712.121.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.463.919.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.933.674.43
    Depreciation0.450.290.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.714.7823.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.924.572.35
    Other Income9.3910.529.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.4615.0911.50
    Interest1.951.951.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.5213.1410.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.5213.1410.31
    Tax1.552.152.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.9610.997.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.9610.997.76
    Equity Share Capital45.3145.3142.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.102.431.83
    Diluted EPS1.092.371.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.102.431.83
    Diluted EPS1.092.371.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Arvind Smart #Arvind Smartspaces #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results
    first published: May 19, 2023 08:45 pm