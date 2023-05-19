Arvind Smart Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.50 crore, down 23.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.50 crore in March 2023 down 23.54% from Rs. 41.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2023 down 36.08% from Rs. 7.76 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.91 crore in March 2023 down 24.23% from Rs. 11.76 crore in March 2022.

Arvind Smart EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.83 in March 2022.

Arvind Smart shares closed at 327.00 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.83% returns over the last 6 months and 92.98% over the last 12 months.