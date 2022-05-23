 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Arvind Smart Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.20 crore, up 23.05% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arvind SmartSpaces are:

Net Sales at Rs 41.20 crore in March 2022 up 23.05% from Rs. 33.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.76 crore in March 2022 up 55.51% from Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.76 crore in March 2022 down 0.68% from Rs. 11.84 crore in March 2021.

Arvind Smart EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.40 in March 2021.

Arvind Smart shares closed at 193.20 on May 20, 2022 (NSE)

Arvind SmartSpaces
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 41.20 18.54 33.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 41.20 18.54 33.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.42 -- 6.67
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.36 -1.25 12.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.43 3.10 2.65
Depreciation 0.26 0.24 0.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.38 15.37 4.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.35 1.09 6.86
Other Income 9.15 8.29 4.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.50 9.37 11.66
Interest 1.18 3.24 4.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.31 6.14 7.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.31 6.14 7.37
Tax 2.55 1.22 2.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.76 4.92 4.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.76 4.92 4.99
Equity Share Capital 42.46 42.41 35.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.83 1.19 1.40
Diluted EPS 1.76 1.11 1.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.83 1.19 1.40
Diluted EPS 1.76 1.11 1.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Arvind Smart #Arvind Smartspaces #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results
first published: May 23, 2022 09:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.