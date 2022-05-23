Arvind Smart Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.20 crore, up 23.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.20 crore in March 2022 up 23.05% from Rs. 33.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.76 crore in March 2022 up 55.51% from Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.76 crore in March 2022 down 0.68% from Rs. 11.84 crore in March 2021.

Arvind Smart EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.40 in March 2021.

Arvind Smart shares closed at 193.20 on May 20, 2022 (NSE)