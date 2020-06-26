Arvind Smart Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 103.99 crore, up 44.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.99 crore in March 2020 up 44.26% from Rs. 72.08 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.84 crore in March 2020 down 36.9% from Rs. 15.59 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.04 crore in March 2020 down 16.87% from Rs. 25.31 crore in March 2019.

Arvind Smart EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.77 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.43 in March 2019.

Arvind Smart shares closed at 77.95 on June 25, 2020 (NSE)