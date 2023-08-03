Arvind Smart Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32.34 crore, up 16.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.34 crore in June 2023 up 16.73% from Rs. 27.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.21 crore in June 2023 up 2.68% from Rs. 11.89 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.56 crore in June 2023 up 6.22% from Rs. 15.59 crore in June 2022.

Arvind Smart EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.80 in June 2022.

Arvind Smart shares closed at 377.25 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.54% returns over the last 6 months and 98.29% over the last 12 months.