    Arvind Smart Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32.34 crore, up 16.73% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arvind SmartSpaces are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32.34 crore in June 2023 up 16.73% from Rs. 27.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.21 crore in June 2023 up 2.68% from Rs. 11.89 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.56 crore in June 2023 up 6.22% from Rs. 15.59 crore in June 2022.

    Arvind Smart EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.80 in June 2022.

    Arvind Smart shares closed at 377.25 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.54% returns over the last 6 months and 98.29% over the last 12 months.

    Arvind SmartSpaces
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.3431.5027.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32.3431.5027.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.120.877.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.505.461.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.875.934.35
    Depreciation0.470.450.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.8919.717.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.49-0.926.67
    Other Income9.609.398.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.098.4615.32
    Interest1.291.950.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.796.5214.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.796.5214.69
    Tax2.581.552.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.214.9611.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.214.9611.89
    Equity Share Capital45.3145.3142.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.691.102.80
    Diluted EPS2.671.092.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.691.102.80
    Diluted EPS2.671.092.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:33 pm

