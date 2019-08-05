Arvind Smart Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 24.89 crore, down 16.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arvind SmartSpaces are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.89 crore in June 2019 down 16.64% from Rs. 29.86 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.52 crore in June 2019 down 5.26% from Rs. 4.77 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.25 crore in June 2019 down 1.25% from Rs. 10.38 crore in June 2018.
Arvind Smart EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.28 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.45 in June 2018.
Arvind Smart shares closed at 90.30 on August 02, 2019 (NSE)
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 04:21 pm