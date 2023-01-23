English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Arvind Smart Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.33 crore, up 58.14% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arvind SmartSpaces are:Net Sales at Rs 29.33 crore in December 2022 up 58.14% from Rs. 18.54 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.99 crore in December 2022 up 123.3% from Rs. 4.92 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.38 crore in December 2022 up 60.04% from Rs. 9.61 crore in December 2021.
    Arvind Smart EPS has increased to Rs. 2.43 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.19 in December 2021.Arvind Smart shares closed at 296.95 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 56.08% returns over the last 6 months and 36.12% over the last 12 months.
    Arvind SmartSpaces
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.3328.7518.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.3328.7518.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.1210.27--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.914.10-1.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.674.813.10
    Depreciation0.290.280.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.784.1515.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.575.141.09
    Other Income10.528.898.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.0914.049.37
    Interest1.951.043.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.1412.996.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.1412.996.14
    Tax2.152.561.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.9910.434.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.9910.434.92
    Equity Share Capital45.3143.9642.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.432.441.19
    Diluted EPS2.372.391.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.432.371.19
    Diluted EPS2.372.391.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited