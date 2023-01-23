Arvind Smart Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.33 crore, up 58.14% Y-o-Y
January 23, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arvind SmartSpaces are:Net Sales at Rs 29.33 crore in December 2022 up 58.14% from Rs. 18.54 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.99 crore in December 2022 up 123.3% from Rs. 4.92 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.38 crore in December 2022 up 60.04% from Rs. 9.61 crore in December 2021.
Arvind Smart EPS has increased to Rs. 2.43 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.19 in December 2021.
|Arvind Smart shares closed at 296.95 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 56.08% returns over the last 6 months and 36.12% over the last 12 months.
|Arvind SmartSpaces
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.33
|28.75
|18.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.33
|28.75
|18.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.12
|10.27
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.91
|4.10
|-1.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.67
|4.81
|3.10
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.28
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.78
|4.15
|15.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.57
|5.14
|1.09
|Other Income
|10.52
|8.89
|8.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.09
|14.04
|9.37
|Interest
|1.95
|1.04
|3.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13.14
|12.99
|6.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|13.14
|12.99
|6.14
|Tax
|2.15
|2.56
|1.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.99
|10.43
|4.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.99
|10.43
|4.92
|Equity Share Capital
|45.31
|43.96
|42.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.43
|2.44
|1.19
|Diluted EPS
|2.37
|2.39
|1.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.43
|2.37
|1.19
|Diluted EPS
|2.37
|2.39
|1.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited