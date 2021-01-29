Arvind Smart Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 28.78 crore, up 272.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.78 crore in December 2020 up 272.08% from Rs. 7.74 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.58 crore in December 2020 up 218.55% from Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.33 crore in December 2020 up 93.56% from Rs. 6.37 crore in December 2019.

Arvind Smart EPS has increased to Rs. 1.85 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.58 in December 2019.

Arvind Smart shares closed at 99.90 on January 28, 2021 (NSE)