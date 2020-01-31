Arvind Smart Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.74 crore, down 90.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.74 crore in December 2019 down 90.89% from Rs. 84.93 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2019 down 89.71% from Rs. 20.07 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.37 crore in December 2019 down 79.58% from Rs. 31.19 crore in December 2018.

Arvind Smart EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2019 from Rs. 5.72 in December 2018.

Arvind Smart shares closed at 95.95 on January 30, 2020 (NSE)