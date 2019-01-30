Arvind Smart Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 84.93 crore, up 319.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.93 crore in December 2018 up 319.88% from Rs. 20.23 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.07 crore in December 2018 up 895.3% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.19 crore in December 2018 up 341.78% from Rs. 7.06 crore in December 2017.

Arvind Smart EPS has increased to Rs. 5.72 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.64 in December 2017.

Arvind Smart shares closed at 113.75 on November 01, 2018 (NSE)