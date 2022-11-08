Arvind Smart Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.34 crore, up 95.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.34 crore in September 2022 up 95.7% from Rs. 25.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.82 crore in September 2022 up 78.92% from Rs. 2.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.39 crore in September 2022 up 18.88% from Rs. 8.74 crore in September 2021.

Arvind Smart EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.71 in September 2021.

Arvind Smart shares closed at 257.60 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.52% returns over the last 6 months and 12.39% over the last 12 months.