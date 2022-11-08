English
    Arvind Smart Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.34 crore, up 95.7% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arvind SmartSpaces are:

    Net Sales at Rs 50.34 crore in September 2022 up 95.7% from Rs. 25.72 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.82 crore in September 2022 up 78.92% from Rs. 2.69 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.39 crore in September 2022 up 18.88% from Rs. 8.74 crore in September 2021.

    Arvind Smart EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.71 in September 2021.

    Arvind Smart shares closed at 257.60 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.52% returns over the last 6 months and 12.39% over the last 12 months.

    Arvind SmartSpaces
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.3460.2625.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations50.3460.2625.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials79.0832.0543.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-60.77-6.82-45.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.038.476.01
    Depreciation0.630.580.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.8915.8014.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.4810.196.48
    Other Income1.281.771.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.7611.968.42
    Interest1.971.625.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.7910.343.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.7910.343.40
    Tax2.902.941.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.897.392.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.897.392.35
    Minority Interest-0.08-0.150.35
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.000.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.827.242.69
    Equity Share Capital43.9642.4635.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.131.710.71
    Diluted EPS1.111.660.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.111.710.71
    Diluted EPS1.111.660.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

