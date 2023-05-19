English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Arvind Smart Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 92.68 crore, down 42.48% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 07:29 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arvind SmartSpaces are:

    Net Sales at Rs 92.68 crore in March 2023 down 42.48% from Rs. 161.13 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.30 crore in March 2023 down 33.33% from Rs. 13.95 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.02 crore in March 2023 down 9.98% from Rs. 24.46 crore in March 2022.

    Arvind Smart EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.29 in March 2022.

    Arvind Smart shares closed at 327.00 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.83% returns over the last 6 months and 92.98% over the last 12 months.

    Arvind SmartSpaces
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations92.6852.63161.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations92.6852.63161.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.63--7.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.90-103.1326.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.278.068.39
    Depreciation0.840.660.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses75.35138.9896.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.508.0621.41
    Other Income1.692.592.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.1810.6623.90
    Interest6.413.991.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.776.6622.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.776.6622.63
    Tax4.301.607.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.475.0614.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.475.0614.96
    Minority Interest-1.18-0.81-0.29
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.010.00-0.72
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.304.2513.95
    Equity Share Capital45.3145.3142.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.050.943.29
    Diluted EPS2.040.923.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.050.943.29
    Diluted EPS2.040.923.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Arvind Smart #Arvind Smartspaces #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results
    first published: May 19, 2023 07:21 pm