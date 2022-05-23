Arvind Smart Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.13 crore, up 149.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.13 crore in March 2022 up 149.84% from Rs. 64.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.95 crore in March 2022 up 112.3% from Rs. 6.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.46 crore in March 2022 up 52.3% from Rs. 16.06 crore in March 2021.

Arvind Smart EPS has increased to Rs. 3.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.85 in March 2021.

Arvind Smart shares closed at 194.15 on May 20, 2022 (BSE)