Arvind Smart Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.13 crore, up 149.84% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arvind SmartSpaces are:

Net Sales at Rs 161.13 crore in March 2022 up 149.84% from Rs. 64.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.95 crore in March 2022 up 112.3% from Rs. 6.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.46 crore in March 2022 up 52.3% from Rs. 16.06 crore in March 2021.

Arvind Smart EPS has increased to Rs. 3.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.85 in March 2021.

Arvind Smart shares closed at 194.15 on May 20, 2022 (BSE)

Arvind SmartSpaces
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 161.13 42.94 64.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 161.13 42.94 64.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.35 -- 22.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 26.94 -28.22 -30.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.39 6.49 5.89
Depreciation 0.56 0.33 0.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 96.48 52.64 51.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.41 11.68 14.70
Other Income 2.50 2.00 1.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.90 13.68 15.81
Interest 1.27 4.37 6.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.63 9.31 9.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.63 9.31 9.42
Tax 7.68 3.39 2.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.96 5.92 6.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.96 5.92 6.64
Minority Interest -0.29 0.00 -0.08
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.72 0.00 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.95 5.92 6.57
Equity Share Capital 42.46 42.41 35.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.29 1.43 1.85
Diluted EPS 3.17 1.34 1.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.29 1.43 1.85
Diluted EPS 3.17 1.34 1.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 23, 2022 09:55 am
