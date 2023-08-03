English
    Arvind Smart Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.84 crore, up 10.91% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arvind SmartSpaces are:

    Net Sales at Rs 66.84 crore in June 2023 up 10.91% from Rs. 60.26 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.04 crore in June 2023 up 10.94% from Rs. 7.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.56 crore in June 2023 up 127.75% from Rs. 12.54 crore in June 2022.

    Arvind Smart EPS has increased to Rs. 1.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.71 in June 2022.

    Arvind Smart shares closed at 377.25 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.54% returns over the last 6 months and 98.29% over the last 12 months.

    Arvind SmartSpaces
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.8492.6860.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations66.8492.6860.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.004.6332.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.67-18.90-6.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.8511.278.47
    Depreciation0.860.840.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.3375.3515.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.4619.5010.19
    Other Income2.241.691.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.7021.1811.96
    Interest14.606.411.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.0914.7710.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.0914.7710.34
    Tax3.994.302.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.1010.477.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.1010.477.39
    Minority Interest-1.06-1.18-0.15
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.010.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.049.307.24
    Equity Share Capital45.3145.3142.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.772.051.71
    Diluted EPS1.762.041.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.772.051.71
    Diluted EPS1.762.041.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Arvind Smart #Arvind Smartspaces #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

