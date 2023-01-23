 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Arvind Smart Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.63 crore, up 22.58% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arvind SmartSpaces are:Net Sales at Rs 52.63 crore in December 2022 up 22.58% from Rs. 42.94 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.25 crore in December 2022 down 28.26% from Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.32 crore in December 2022 down 19.2% from Rs. 14.01 crore in December 2021.
Arvind Smart EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.43 in December 2021. Arvind Smart shares closed at 296.95 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 56.08% returns over the last 6 months and 36.12% over the last 12 months.
Arvind SmartSpaces
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations52.6350.3442.94
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations52.6350.3442.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials--79.08--
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-103.13-60.77-28.22
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.069.036.49
Depreciation0.660.630.33
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses138.9813.8952.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.068.4811.68
Other Income2.591.282.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.669.7613.68
Interest3.991.974.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.667.799.31
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.667.799.31
Tax1.602.903.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.064.895.92
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.064.895.92
Minority Interest-0.81-0.080.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.000.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.254.825.92
Equity Share Capital45.3143.9642.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.941.131.43
Diluted EPS0.921.111.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.941.111.43
Diluted EPS0.921.111.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 23, 2023 07:22 pm