Arvind Smart Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.63 crore, up 22.58% Y-o-Y
January 23, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arvind SmartSpaces are:Net Sales at Rs 52.63 crore in December 2022 up 22.58% from Rs. 42.94 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.25 crore in December 2022 down 28.26% from Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.32 crore in December 2022 down 19.2% from Rs. 14.01 crore in December 2021.
Arvind Smart EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.43 in December 2021.
|Arvind Smart shares closed at 296.95 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 56.08% returns over the last 6 months and 36.12% over the last 12 months.
|Arvind SmartSpaces
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|52.63
|50.34
|42.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|52.63
|50.34
|42.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|79.08
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-103.13
|-60.77
|-28.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.06
|9.03
|6.49
|Depreciation
|0.66
|0.63
|0.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|138.98
|13.89
|52.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.06
|8.48
|11.68
|Other Income
|2.59
|1.28
|2.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.66
|9.76
|13.68
|Interest
|3.99
|1.97
|4.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.66
|7.79
|9.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.66
|7.79
|9.31
|Tax
|1.60
|2.90
|3.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.06
|4.89
|5.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.06
|4.89
|5.92
|Minority Interest
|-0.81
|-0.08
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4.25
|4.82
|5.92
|Equity Share Capital
|45.31
|43.96
|42.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.94
|1.13
|1.43
|Diluted EPS
|0.92
|1.11
|1.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.94
|1.11
|1.43
|Diluted EPS
|0.92
|1.11
|1.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited