you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arvind Q2 profit at Rs 72.6 crore

The company's overall revenue growth was 12 percent led by 15 percent growth in garments revenue and 21 percent growth in advanced materials division revenue.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Arvind has reported net profit of Rs 72.6 crore in the second quarter ended September 2018. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 61.7 crore in Q2FY18.

Its revenue was at Rs 1,793 crore against Rs 1,585.7 crore.

Company's EBITDA was at Rs 182.3 crore, while margin was at 10.2 percent.

The Q2FY19 numbers are not comparable with Q2FY18 due to demerger of branded apparels and engineering businesses.

The company's overall revenue growth was 12 percent led by 15 percent growth in garments revenue and 21 percent growth in advanced materials division revenue.

Strong growth in EBIDTA at 24 percent partially driven by improvements in margins of advanced materials division.

Company expects to grow at 10% for the current financial year with improved profitability and its branded apparel business to grow at 20 percent in FY19.

The Q2 profit without demerger was up 30 percent at Rs 86 crore against Rs 66 crore, while revenue rose 12 percent at Rs 3,053 crore against Rs 2,735 crore.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 02:50 pm

tags #Results

