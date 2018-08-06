App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 02:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind Q1 profit up 13% to Rs 64 cr

Its total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,874.59 crore. It was Rs 2,608.28 crore in the year-ago quarter, Arvind Ltd said in a BSE filing.

PTI
 
 
Textile and apparel player Arvind Ltd today reported 13.32 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 64.31 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018-19. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 56.75 crore in the April-June quarter of 2017-18.

It said revenue from operations, part of total income, for the first quarter of the current fiscal is not comparable with that of the year-ago period.

"Post implementation of Goods and Service Tax (GST) with effect from July 1, 2017, revenue from operations is disclosed net of GST. Revenue from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 included excise duty which is now subsumed in the GST. Revenue from operations for the year ended March 31,2018 includes excise duty up to June 30, 2017," it added.

The company stock was trading 0.79 per cent up at Rs 423.45 on BSE in the afternoon.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 02:33 pm

tags #Arvind #BSE #earnings #Results

