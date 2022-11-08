 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Arvind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,169.81 crore, up 2.58% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arvind are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,169.81 crore in September 2022 up 2.58% from Rs. 2,115.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.02 crore in September 2022 up 79.68% from Rs. 69.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 213.19 crore in September 2022 down 7.34% from Rs. 230.09 crore in September 2021.

Arvind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.69 in September 2021.

Arvind shares closed at 95.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.12% returns over the last 6 months and -31.73% over the last 12 months.

Arvind
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,169.81 2,352.12 2,115.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,169.81 2,352.12 2,115.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,068.35 1,207.59 1,086.24
Purchase of Traded Goods 84.61 88.33 70.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 42.28 -1.39 -31.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 204.73 227.08 212.00
Depreciation 62.10 62.25 65.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 568.07 610.35 565.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 139.67 157.91 146.56
Other Income 11.42 8.45 17.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 151.09 166.36 164.16
Interest 42.31 40.47 48.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 108.78 125.89 116.03
Exceptional Items 40.52 -- --
P/L Before Tax 149.30 125.89 116.03
Tax 22.44 17.38 45.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 126.86 108.51 70.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -7.21 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 126.86 101.30 70.95
Minority Interest -2.23 -3.20 -1.48
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.39 0.32 0.11
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 125.02 98.42 69.58
Equity Share Capital 260.90 260.84 259.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.79 3.78 2.69
Diluted EPS 4.79 3.76 2.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.79 3.78 2.69
Diluted EPS 4.79 3.76 2.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
