    Arvind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,169.81 crore, up 2.58% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arvind are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,169.81 crore in September 2022 up 2.58% from Rs. 2,115.14 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.02 crore in September 2022 up 79.68% from Rs. 69.58 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 213.19 crore in September 2022 down 7.34% from Rs. 230.09 crore in September 2021.

    Arvind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.69 in September 2021.

    Arvind shares closed at 95.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.12% returns over the last 6 months and -31.73% over the last 12 months.

    Arvind
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,169.812,352.122,115.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,169.812,352.122,115.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,068.351,207.591,086.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods84.6188.3370.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks42.28-1.39-31.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost204.73227.08212.00
    Depreciation62.1062.2565.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses568.07610.35565.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax139.67157.91146.56
    Other Income11.428.4517.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax151.09166.36164.16
    Interest42.3140.4748.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax108.78125.89116.03
    Exceptional Items40.52----
    P/L Before Tax149.30125.89116.03
    Tax22.4417.3845.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities126.86108.5170.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---7.21--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period126.86101.3070.95
    Minority Interest-2.23-3.20-1.48
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.390.320.11
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates125.0298.4269.58
    Equity Share Capital260.90260.84259.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.793.782.69
    Diluted EPS4.793.762.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.793.782.69
    Diluted EPS4.793.762.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:25 pm