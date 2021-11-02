Arvind Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,115.14 crore, up 62.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,115.14 crore in September 2021 up 62.06% from Rs. 1,305.17 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.58 crore in September 2021 up 9840% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.09 crore in September 2021 up 70.12% from Rs. 135.25 crore in September 2020.

Arvind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.69 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2020.

Arvind shares closed at 141.80 on November 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 103.74% returns over the last 6 months and 327.11% over the last 12 months.