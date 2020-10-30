Arvind Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,305.17 crore, down 33.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,305.17 crore in September 2020 down 33.48% from Rs. 1,962.19 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2020 down 98.54% from Rs. 48.08 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.25 crore in September 2020 down 34.56% from Rs. 206.68 crore in September 2019.

Arvind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.86 in September 2019.

Arvind shares closed at 34.45 on October 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 44.14% returns over the last 6 months and -32.12% over the last 12 months.