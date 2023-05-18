English
    Arvind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,880.76 crore, down 14.65% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arvind are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,880.76 crore in March 2023 down 14.65% from Rs. 2,203.50 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.00 crore in March 2023 up 15.27% from Rs. 84.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 203.12 crore in March 2023 down 17.01% from Rs. 244.75 crore in March 2022.

    Arvind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.23 in March 2022.

    Arvind shares closed at 112.45 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.63% returns over the last 6 months and 3.12% over the last 12 months.

    Arvind
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,880.761,979.792,203.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,880.761,979.792,203.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials891.62843.181,257.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods62.79154.12108.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.5238.91-322.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost217.98218.26200.01
    Depreciation65.8962.7772.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses527.10539.23724.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax124.90123.32162.70
    Other Income12.3312.329.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax137.23135.64172.50
    Interest38.2343.2340.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax99.0092.41132.08
    Exceptional Items9.059.19-10.10
    P/L Before Tax108.05101.60121.98
    Tax15.7514.9835.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities92.3086.6286.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items4.87----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period97.1786.6286.53
    Minority Interest-0.30-2.88-3.45
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.130.381.07
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates97.0084.1284.15
    Equity Share Capital261.50260.90260.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.723.223.23
    Diluted EPS3.723.223.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.723.223.23
    Diluted EPS3.723.223.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

