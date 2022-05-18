 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Arvind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,203.50 crore, up 33.15% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arvind are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,203.50 crore in March 2022 up 33.15% from Rs. 1,654.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.15 crore in March 2022 up 58.24% from Rs. 53.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 244.75 crore in March 2022 up 6.7% from Rs. 229.38 crore in March 2021.

Arvind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.05 in March 2021.

Arvind shares closed at 109.05 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.34% returns over the last 6 months and 46.18% over the last 12 months.

Arvind
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,203.50 2,275.66 1,654.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,203.50 2,275.66 1,654.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,257.60 1,151.88 760.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 108.59 84.74 80.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -322.56 6.75 -38.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 200.01 208.93 190.39
Depreciation 72.25 67.24 68.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 724.91 586.52 454.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 162.70 169.60 139.44
Other Income 9.80 13.23 21.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 172.50 182.83 160.83
Interest 40.42 40.54 50.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 132.08 142.29 109.90
Exceptional Items -10.10 -- -13.18
P/L Before Tax 121.98 142.29 96.72
Tax 35.45 48.13 43.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 86.53 94.16 53.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 86.53 94.16 53.23
Minority Interest -3.45 -1.57 -0.16
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.07 0.18 0.11
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 84.15 92.77 53.18
Equity Share Capital 260.59 260.59 258.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.23 3.57 2.05
Diluted EPS 3.21 3.57 2.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.23 3.57 2.05
Diluted EPS 3.21 3.57 2.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
