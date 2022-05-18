Arvind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,203.50 crore, up 33.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,203.50 crore in March 2022 up 33.15% from Rs. 1,654.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.15 crore in March 2022 up 58.24% from Rs. 53.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 244.75 crore in March 2022 up 6.7% from Rs. 229.38 crore in March 2021.

Arvind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.05 in March 2021.

Arvind shares closed at 109.05 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.34% returns over the last 6 months and 46.18% over the last 12 months.