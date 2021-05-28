Arvind Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,654.87 crore, up 0.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,654.87 crore in March 2021 up 0.81% from Rs. 1,641.56 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.18 crore in March 2021 up 387.3% from Rs. 18.51 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.38 crore in March 2021 up 38.01% from Rs. 166.21 crore in March 2020.

Arvind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2020.

Arvind shares closed at 77.05 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 90.01% returns over the last 6 months and 232.83% over the last 12 months.