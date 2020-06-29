Arvind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,641.56 crore, down 11.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,641.56 crore in March 2020 down 11.72% from Rs. 1,859.39 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.51 crore in March 2020 down 128.92% from Rs. 64.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.21 crore in March 2020 down 18.23% from Rs. 203.26 crore in March 2019.

Arvind shares closed at 35.15 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.50% returns over the last 6 months and -46.13% over the last 12 months.