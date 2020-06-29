Arvind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,641.56 crore, down 11.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arvind are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,641.56 crore in March 2020 down 11.72% from Rs. 1,859.39 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.51 crore in March 2020 down 128.92% from Rs. 64.01 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.21 crore in March 2020 down 18.23% from Rs. 203.26 crore in March 2019.
Arvind shares closed at 35.15 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.50% returns over the last 6 months and -46.13% over the last 12 months.
|Arvind
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,641.56
|1,868.80
|1,859.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,641.56
|1,868.80
|1,859.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|787.03
|838.39
|738.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|100.58
|109.69
|95.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-68.15
|24.34
|-1.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|204.23
|235.28
|214.49
|Depreciation
|77.01
|74.45
|62.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|460.25
|475.70
|628.93
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|80.61
|110.95
|120.85
|Other Income
|8.59
|14.18
|19.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|89.20
|125.13
|140.49
|Interest
|52.42
|61.56
|61.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|36.78
|63.57
|79.08
|Exceptional Items
|-47.03
|-1.86
|-4.44
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.25
|61.71
|74.64
|Tax
|6.31
|24.46
|8.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.56
|37.25
|66.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.56
|37.25
|66.37
|Minority Interest
|0.05
|0.42
|-2.70
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.76
|-1.90
|0.34
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-18.51
|35.77
|64.01
|Equity Share Capital
|258.77
|258.77
|258.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|1.38
|2.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|1.38
|2.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|1.38
|2.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|1.38
|2.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:31 am