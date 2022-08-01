 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Arvind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,352.12 crore, up 63.41% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arvind are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,352.12 crore in June 2022 up 63.41% from Rs. 1,439.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.42 crore in June 2022 up 1278.68% from Rs. 8.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 228.61 crore in June 2022 up 100.59% from Rs. 113.97 crore in June 2021.

Arvind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in June 2021.

Arvind shares closed at 92.35 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.60% returns over the last 6 months and -12.67% over the last 12 months.

Arvind
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,352.12 2,203.50 1,439.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,352.12 2,203.50 1,439.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,207.59 1,257.60 838.89
Purchase of Traded Goods 88.33 108.59 44.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.39 -322.56 -173.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 227.08 200.01 188.32
Depreciation 62.25 72.25 66.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 610.35 724.91 437.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 157.91 162.70 37.46
Other Income 8.45 9.80 9.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 166.36 172.50 47.38
Interest 40.47 40.42 47.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 125.89 132.08 0.04
Exceptional Items -- -10.10 -3.62
P/L Before Tax 125.89 121.98 -3.58
Tax 17.38 35.45 7.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 108.51 86.53 -11.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -7.21 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 101.30 86.53 -11.17
Minority Interest -3.20 -3.45 3.07
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.32 1.07 -0.25
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 98.42 84.15 -8.35
Equity Share Capital 260.84 260.59 258.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.78 3.23 -0.32
Diluted EPS 3.76 3.21 -0.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.78 3.23 -0.32
Diluted EPS 3.76 3.21 -0.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Arvind #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Denim
first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:44 pm
