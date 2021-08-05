Arvind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,439.43 crore, up 140.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,439.43 crore in June 2021 up 140.19% from Rs. 599.28 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.35 crore in June 2021 up 91.24% from Rs. 95.31 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.97 crore in June 2021 up 556.06% from Rs. 24.99 crore in June 2020.

Arvind shares closed at 108.20 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 108.28% returns over the last 6 months and 267.40% over the last 12 months.